A woman was allegedly shot in the head with a nail gun. Picture: Bill Hearne
Crime

Son ‘shot mum in head with nail gun’ after Christmas Day fight

by Lucy Hughes Jones
26th Dec 2018 6:22 AM
A MOTHER is in a critical condition after her son allegedly shot her in the head with a nail gun in Sydney's west on Christmas Day.

The young man attacked his 50-year-old mum after the pair got into a fight about 10.30pm on Tuesday night at a home on Messina Crescent in Bonnyrigg Heights, police say.

 

A man was arrested near the scene. Picture: Bill Hearne
The 20-year-old allegedly struck his mum multiple times in the head with projectiles from a nail gun before fleeing the scene.

Paramedics treated the mum for cuts to her face before she was taken to Liverpool Hospital where she remains undergoing surgery in a critical condition.

Police at the scene after a mother was allegedly shot with a nail gun. Pics Bill Hearne
Another man was treated at the scene for shock and about 3.45am on Boxing Day the woman's son was arrested nearby.

The NSW Police dog squad also attended the scene.

The man has been taken to Fairfield Police Station where he is assisting officers with their inquiries.

