Why families can't get enough of holidays in our region

HOLIDAYING AT HOME: Amanda Gazdagh, Natasha Ford, Lacey Ford and Sienna Gazdagh at the Bargara Golf club restaurant. Mike Knott BUN100719BAR3

BUNDABERG and the greater region has all the qualities that make for a family-friendly and fun holiday, even for people who already live in the area.

For Amanda Gazdagh, she said there was more than enough to do locally to keep the kids entertained, even after living in the area for seven years.

Natasha Ford and her daughter, Lacey, have come up to Bargara for some holiday fun.

But it's not the first time Ms Ford has visited the region.

She previously lived here for 10 years before moving to the Sunshine Coast.

But she says she still enjoys coming to Bargara for school holidays to see family and friends and enjoy local attractions.

The pair plan to take advantage of the strawberry season and go picking today at Tinaberries.

When asked what are the top must-do attractions of Bundaberg and Bargara, they couldn't narrow it down.

"Mon Repos the turtle beach, and the Hummock," Ms Gazdagh recommended.

"The Bundaberg Rum Distillery and Elliott Heads beach as well ... even the botanical gardens with the train rides for the kids."