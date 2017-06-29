Something big is brewing for festival

IF YOU love a great-tasting beer, mouth-watering meat and a fun, laid-back atmosphere, you are going to love what Bargara Brewing Company has in store for July.

As part of the annual Winterfeast celebrations, the local brewing business will hold its own "festival style” event at The Brewhouse on Tantitha St.

Venue manager Lauren Cheers said for just $45 a ticket patrons could expect hours of live entertainment while enjoying the taste of great food and some special release drops of craft brew.

"These will include our Black Tail Stout on nitrogen, our new tapped Hip Hop 2.0 and we will have one keg of our Funky Pumpkin available,” she said.

"Another exciting addition to the festivities is the launch of our Escorro, which is a dry vermouth made with mandarin juice that goes perfectly in some of our special cocktails.”

Ms Cheers said for all the foodies, delicious char-grilled meats and snacks from Artisan Barbecue would be available to dig in to on the day.

"We have teamed up with Tom from Artisan Barbecue this year who will have four delicious options on his menu,” she said.

"He will be set up outside in the car park area, creating a really great festival vibe under the sun.”

Brewfeast 2017: Bargara Brewing Company head brewer Andrew Clark discusses what's coming for the July Brewfeast event.

Ms Cheers said the fun would kick off from noon on Saturday, July 15, with a line-up of musicians ready to get the party started.

"Ruby Mills from X Factor and guitarist Dan Hardy will start things off and then we have Will Anderson, who previously won Triple J Unearthed, playing through the afternoon,” she said.

"To get things pumping into the night will be Barlight, who play some great tunes that are sure to have everyone having a good time.”

Ms Cheers said ticket prices included entry into the event plus two free pots of beer on arrival.

To purchase tickets, head to the Winterfeast website at http://bit.ly/2tmSPZv.

You can also buy tickets on the day for $50 at the door.