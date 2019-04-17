'Something a little different' coming to Stockland Bundaberg

NEW STORE: Open House will open shortly after Easter at Stockland Bundaberg.

THE doors are about to open on Bundaberg's newest decor and furniture store, offering "something a little different” to its customers.

For more than three decades Open House has been a household name for furniture and decor in Hervey Bay and is now moving north for the winter.

The store will open shortly after Easter at Stockland Bundaberg.

Hervey Bay manager Rose Hawthorn said it was the first time the store had branched out to the Bundaberg region.

"We will be testing the waters and see how it goes to start with,” she said.

"I don't think there are many similar shops up there at the moment and we are excited to see what we can bring to Bundaberg.”

Ms Hawthorn said Open House was a furniture store featuring a unique range of mango wood furniture, eclectic vintage and Sorino recycled furniture.

"A spacious and ambient showroom always offering something that's a little different stocking a large and ever changing range of wall art and decor items.

"The perfect shop to find a statement piece for your home.”

As your walk through the doors of the store you will be lost in a world of beautifully crafted wooden furniture, from dining tables and chairs to display cabinets and chest of draws.

But that's not all, there will be a large range of garden statues, along with home decor including vases, trays candle holders, coconut pots, teak bowls and trays and basketware at the new store.