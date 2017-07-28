A DAPPER, mild mannered gentleman with silver grey hair, became a man threatening to kill a Bundaberg police officer after drinking too much wine.

The behaviour of John Bernard Burraston, 66, a self-confessed alcoholic, switched to bad when he threatened to violently kill the Bundaberg officer.

In two mobile phone calls made by Burraston to police, the Ashfield resident threatened to get a gun and shoot a barking dog, before saying someone was about to get murdered.

Burraston, who arrived at Bundaberg Magistrates Court carrying a cane and wearing a large cowboy hat, pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to make a threat to kill on Friday, May 19, and breaching a bail condition.

"I plead guilty to that," Burraston said when police prosecutor Snr Cnst Grant Klaassen read the charge that he used his phone to make a threat to kill an employee of the Queensland Police Service.

Burraston then pleaded guilty to breaching a bail condition on June 5 that he not consume alcohol.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said Burraston rang police at 4.35pm on May 19 to complain about a dog barking at a fence.

Saying he had punched the dog, Burraston demanded police attend.

The police officer on the phone recognised Burraston's voice and that he yelled he was getting a gun to shoot the dog.

The communication ended but Burraston phoned back saying he was an ex-federal policeman who had a Glock pistol.

He said, "someone is going to get murdered... and that he was going to go down there and pull the trigger 15 times."

Snr Cnst Klaassen said Burraston was never a police officer and no firearms or ammunition had been found at his home.

He said Burraston uses his driver licence number when talking to police to identify himself, and claims to have some legal training from his time working for Australia Post.

Burraston told police he had been drinking liquor that day and had no recollection of the second phone call.

"He says he never intended to harm or carry out the threats, or murder anyone," Snr Cnst Klaassen said.

On June 5 police were called to an Ashfield street after complaints Burraston was drunk on the street.

A test gave an alcohol reading of 0.241, Burraston told police he drank three wines.

When retested again at the Bundaberg watch-house his reading was 0.235.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter said he had submitted material to the court as to why Burraston had relapsed back into his long battle with alcoholism.

"He co-operated with police and gave an apology, and shown genuine remorse," Mr Larter said.

"An alcohol problem has been consistent in his adult life."

Mr Larter said he was now taking steps to address the problem that led to his error in judgement.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said he was a man with a long ongoing battle with alcoholism and on the face of it the offence was very serious.

"You called police and threatened to take a gun and go down and shoot a police officer," Ms Merrin said.

"It did have an impact on the police officer. Since this you have committed to rehabilitation."

Ms Merrin fined Burraston $1200, a conviction was recorded.