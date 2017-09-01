25°
Some producers feeling the heat but it's not all bad news

MACADAMIA BLOSSOMS: Mikayla Haupt takes in the aroma of Spring in Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN200916BLOSSOM1
Emma Reid
BUNDABERG Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima said winter had been incredibly dry and hot for regional producers.

"With only 7.0ml, 9.0ml and 0.0ml rainfall recorded for June, July and August, mean temperatures for this quarter have also been above 24 degrees which is unseasonably warm and this has impacted on some commodities productivity,” she said.

Ms Grima said with the unseasonable weather some producers utilised liquid sunscreen for protection on their crops to reduce sun damage and protect from water stress.

But it wasn't all bad for growers as some crops, including zucchinis, had producing bumper crops.

"However this resulted in market prices falling early for this commodity,” Ms Grima said.

"High temperatures may have also impacted on earlier flowering in some macadamia varieties which has been evident.”

She said producers had not experienced large reductions in their water allocations and continued to use groundwater and surface water for irrigation.

"Some producers who utilise on-farm water storage have needed to remain vigilant on saline levels of their water due to the rapid evaporation rates of this source which then impacts on crop productivity,” she said.

"Whilst producers still have reliable allocations for irrigation, the cost of pumping water has had a major impact on the economical viability of continuing with some crops that are not returning a steady market price.”

