22°
News

Some of Bundy's worst mobile black spots fixed

18th May 2017 6:13 PM
IMPROVED COVERAGE: Telstra area general manager May Boisen, Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and Innovation, Science and Digital Economy Minister Leeanne Enoch with Bundaberg Telstra team manager Andrew Rankine at South Kolan.
IMPROVED COVERAGE: Telstra area general manager May Boisen, Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and Innovation, Science and Digital Economy Minister Leeanne Enoch with Bundaberg Telstra team manager Andrew Rankine at South Kolan. Mike Knott BUN180517MOBILE5

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THEY are some of Bundaberg's worst mobile phone black spots, where reception is akin to being on the moon.

But thanks to the Queensland Government's co-funding arrangement with Telstra residents at Buxton, South Kolan, Burnett Heads and Rosedale will soon be able to connect to a new 4G cell.

They along with cells in 35 other regional communities across Queensland will be installed over the next year, Minister for Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy Leeanne Enoch said yesterday.

"Mobile phone black spots have been a huge concern for many regional communities, with poor coverage presenting serious safety concerns,” Ms Enoch said at South Kolan.

"From farm and road accidents to natural disasters, bushfires and floods, it is critical we stay connected.

"Local businesses are also hurting, so with this being Queensland Small Business Week, the new 4G cells will not only boost phone coverage but confidence levels.”

The Department of Science, Information Technology and Innovation worked with local councils and Telstra to identify areas that have previously suffered from limited-to-no mobile phone coverage.

A small cell is a miniature version of a standard mobile base station.

Each small cell will provide 4G mobile connectivity over a coverage footprint of about 200 to 300m.

The 4G small cells will deliver coverage to hundreds more premises and are in addition to 144 mobile base stations secured under the state's $24 million co-investment in the Australian Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.

The mobile base stations secured under MBSP will provide coverage to more than 20,000 premises, including houses, businesses, schools and government offices.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said funding contributed by the Queensland Government is providing local residents and small business operators with reliable communication.

"Black spots are a major issue for rural and remote communities, and these new cells will certainly help bring an end to unwelcome drop-outs,” she said.

Telstra area general manager May Boisen said the small cells will open digital doors in mobile black spots.

"As the carrier with the nation's largest mobile footprint and the first to bring 4G mobile services to regional Australia, we know how important high-speed mobile is to local communities and businesses,” Ms Boisen said

"In many of these town centres, you currently can't even make a voice call, so the recent enablement of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) on our small cells is also an exciting addition.

"Customers with compatible handsets and devices will not only be able to make calls in the region for the first time, they'll be clearer and connected faster, all while continuing to use fast mobile internet.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg burnett heads buxton mobile blackspot funding mobile black spot program rosedale south kolan

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Alleged stabber swears in court, denied bail

Alleged stabber swears in court, denied bail

A BUNDABERG man who allegedly wielded two knives during a violent afternoon attack on two men and a pregnant woman has been denied bail.

Plumber speaks out amid lead poisoning fears

He claimed he was unfairly targeted by the commission.

LETTER: Turn your headlights on!

TURN LIGHTS ON: One letter writer is asking drivers to turn on lights.

Reader says leaving them off in low light is a danger

Some of Bundy's worst mobile black spots fixed

IMPROVED COVERAGE: Telstra area general manager May Boisen, Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and Innovation, Science and Digital Economy Minister Leeanne Enoch with Bundaberg Telstra team manager Andrew Rankine at South Kolan.

New 4G small cells to open up mobile communications

Local Partners

Outages frustrate customers in the Burnett region

HUNDREDS of Optus customers were left without reception due to congestion in phone towers.

Corporate plan ensures region is on the right track

Mayor Rachel Chambers says the corporate plan is vital for the region.

THE North Burnett Regional Council released a draft copy.

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Ten things to do this Mother's Day weekend

MUM'S THE WORD: Don't forget to get mum something special.

What's on in Bundy this weekend

Grunge legend Chris Cornell dead at 52

GRUNGE pioneer Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, has died at 52.

Bundy man taught dancers for Taylor Swift, J-Lo

ON STAGE: Trevor Green performing for the Sydney Dance Company.

Bundy man taught those who danced with stars

Big Bang Theory spin-off: Meet Young Sheldon in trailer

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

The show is set in Texas in 1989

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Warne's portrait at Lord's. Source: News Corp

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

Rural 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

A HOME ON OVER AN ACRE

3995 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this 3-bedroom home on 5853m2 (nearly one and half acres). The property also offers a 6x6 colorbond shed plus...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $284,900

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

STYLISH AND PRACTICAL

21 Palermo Ave, Ashfield 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Better than waiting to build this ready to move in brand new architecturally designed home offers some impressive and usefully features below replacement cost. The...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Open for inspection homes May 18-24

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!