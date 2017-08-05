Some of Bargara's dullest public structures are getting a makeover

BEAUTY SPOT: Paul Perry artist is brightening up the region one meter box at a time.

WITH a coast as beautiful as ours, why shouldn't ugly infrastructure follow suit?

Local artist Paul Perry is giving some of Bargara's more bland structures a facelift.

With artwork embodying the bright and beachy vibes of the "lifestyle capital”, Mr Perry said he was thrilled to be involved in the project.

"I'm loving the fact that I'm getting involved in painting our public infrastructure within the area of Bargara,” Mr Perry said.

"I originally painted one meter box down near Mary Kinross Park with beautiful blue tiger butterflies.

"That got a lot of interest and got some support from the council.”

Since then Mr Perry said he's received approval from Bundaberg Regional Council to paint another nine meter boxes.

"We've got some wonderful funding from the last development fund and some support from the local Bargara Progress Association and our Rotary club,” he said.

"There's three artists involved, nine sites and Bargara is going to look fantastic with our new Bargara Art Trail.”

Mr Perry's first solo exhibition, One Direction: 280 Drawings in 280 Days of Travel, was held at the Bundaberg Regional Gallery early last year and was on display again at the Hahndorf Academy in South Australia in September.

To check out some more of Mr Perry's work, go for a walk throughout Bargara or head to the website http://bit.ly/2vymlgs.