Some heroes wear yellow coveralls, a hard hat and gloves

THANKYOU: Ergon Energy's Joel Hogan with Luna the red-tailed black cockatoo that he rescued for Bryson Day. Mike Knott BUN100119LUNA3

NOT all heroes wear capes.

To Bundaberg's Bryson Day his hero is a man dressed in yellow coveralls, a hard hat and protective gloves.

The man is Ergon Energy employee Joel Hogan, and he not only saved the day, but Bryson's loved companion bird named Luna.

Two weeks ago Luna escaped the clutches of her owner as the 12-year-old went to clip her wings. It quickly escalated to a 24-hour bird hunt.

Bryson's mother Jodie Horton took to social media in a desperate plea to help find the red-tailed black cockatoo.

With help from the Burnett Heads community keeping a watchful eye on her, Miss Horton was able to keep track until help was found.

As darkness fell the family become lost in despair.

A phone call to Ergon the next morning gave them hope, and rescuers were on their way.

The rescue wasn't an easy task as the cheeky, but scared, Luna flew from one power line to another.

INSEPARABLE: Bryson Day and his pet cockatoo Luna. Mike Knott BUN100119LUNA8

Two workers spent just more than an hour moving a lift up and down a number of times as they tried to coax the bird to come down with them.

Finally Mr Hogan was able to grab Luna and he held onto her with dear life, even as she responded by biting him.

The father-of-two didn't come off unscathed, the strength in the cockatoo's beak was able to crush Mr Hogan's finger through three layers of protective gloves.

"I'm not afraid to say it damn well hurt," Mr Hogan laughed.

"I did have a fair bruise the next morning too."

THANKYOU: Ergon Energys Joel Hogan with Luna the red winged black cockatoo that he rescued for Bryson Day. Mike Knott BUN100119LUNA5

Now two weeks later, Bryson met Luna's saviour for the first time.

"I just want to thank Joel and all of the community who helped find Luna" Bryson said.

Mr Hogan said Ergon didn't mind helping in events like this and would often helped rescue pets four to six times a year.

"When pets are involved people take more risks to save them," he said. "So we like to help where we can."

Luna has now had her wings clipped and Bryson won't let his beloved pet out of his sight.