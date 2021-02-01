Some childhood conditions can now be treated with cannabis

Medicinal cannabis will be available for some rare childhood forms of epilepsy.

Discussion around the use of medicinal cannabis to treat childhood conditions has been making headlines in Bundaberg for years – and now families whose children are suffering from rare forms of epilepsy will have more treatment options.

The Bundaberg region has also been at the forefront of medicinal cannabis breeding and production.

Cannabidiol – a type of medicinal cannabis – has been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration to treat some rare forms of childhood epilepsy.

The approval is for the prescribing of cannabidiol as an add-on treatment to other anti-epilepsy medicines for two rare forms of epilepsy – Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome – and comes as parliament passed a law to enable quicker access to medicinal cannabis products.

Studies have shown that when cannabidiol was added to standard treatment it reduced the number of seizures that children affected by the rare forms of epilepsy were having each month.

NPS MedicineWise medical adviser and general practitioner Dr Jill Thistlethwaite says cannabidiol and THC (delta 9-tetrahydrocannabinol) are the two chemicals most frequently used in medicinal cannabis products.

“Unlike THC, cannabidiol does not cause a high and has fewer side effects than THC,” Dr Thistlethwaite said.

“However, due to the way this medicine works in the body, it may interact with other medicines.

“My advice for medicinal cannabis is the same as for any medicine.

“When your health professional prescribes a new medicine for you or your child, they know what medicines are already being taken, including over the counter and complementary ones.”

Dr Thistlewaite said doctors still needed to apply to prescribe the treatment.

“Medicinal cannabis is not considered the first option for treatment of any condition, although there is evidence that it may help some conditions other than epilepsy, including cancer pain, nerve pain, and nausea and vomiting due to chemotherapy,” she said.

“In most situations, your doctor must apply for approval to prescribe it, as there are a lot of considerations to take into account.”

Locally, a spotlight was shone on the benefits of medicinal cannabis for children when in 2015 the late MP Paul Neville spoke out in parliament for the legalisation of the treatment across the board.

Mr Neville talked to the NewsMail about how his granddaughter, who had a rare condition causing benign tumours, had gone from having multiple seizures in a day to just one in eight weeks after taking medicinal cannabis oil.

Medicinal cannabis has since become available for a number of conditions, under strict controls.