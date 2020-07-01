Menu
REGION NEEDS JOBS: People queued up outside the Centrelink centre in Bundaberg. Picture: Mike Knott.
Solution for region’s surge in unemployment, as 12,000 residents left searching for work

Rhylea Millar
1st Jul 2020 5:00 AM
URGENT calls for assistance have been made, after Wide Bay has seen the highest increase of job losses than all other regional areas across the state.

The data which was released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, shows the region has seen the largest increase of unemployment rates in the state, with 3000 additional people searching for work, making the total 12,000.

It is the highest increase seen in Queensland, with the region’s unemployment rate going from 2.3% to 9.8%, trailing only behind the state’s outback areas which as of last month were sitting at 10.3%.

Youth unemployment also witnessed a noticeable increase, going from 4.8% to 23%, the second highest rate in Queensland.

State opposition leader Deb Frecklington said she believes the data is a result of the lack of certainty around opening borders, which she believes caused businesses to close and job losses to occur from Hervey Bay to Bundaberg.

“Wide Bay has become one of Queensland’s worst unemployment hot spots under Labor,” Ms Frecklington said.

LNP deputy leader Tim Mander said the tourism and hospitality sector also required certainty on when the borders would reopen.

Minister for Employment and Small Business and Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said while there was no doubt Queenslanders were doing it tough right now, the State Government have been working to provide support with many initiatives and have called upon the Federal Government to consider extending the JobKeeper payments.

“We launched our Jobs Finder portal to give job seekers an extra hand in finding work, as well as provide support for businesses to take on more employees through our Back to Work program and free apprenticeships initiative,” Ms Fentiman said.

“Because of the great job we’ve done on the health response to COVID-19, we can now focus on our economic plan for recovery.

“It’s good news to see the latest SEEK job ad figures show Queensland saw an increase of 189% in job ads last month with the largest increase in hospitality and tourism.”

The Back to Work initiative has supported more than 4000 people in Wide Bay and a report released by SEEK recently showed growth in job advertisements posted on the site, since restrictions were eased, particularly within the fields of hospitality and tourism, trades and services and manufacturing, transport and logistics.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the borders will reopen from July 10, allowing access to visitors from all states and territories excluding Victoria, due to the spike in coronavirus cases.

