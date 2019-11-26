SOLUTION: Man relocates caravan

A MAN who was living in a caravan that was parked outside a local caravan park has relocated.

"The man who was parked outside of a local caravan park has moved on, following council's enforcement action," a spokeswoman for Bundaberg Regional Council said.

The NewsMail reported on the situation after the man, who was a resident of the caravan park for more than two years, was evicted following a court order in favour of the park's owner.

But when police arrived to execute the warrant, the man had already removed his belongings, caravan and vehicle to sit outside the front of the business premises, where it had remained since the start of the month.

The caravan park's owner urged council to remove him from the land strip.

Council said the whereabouts of where the man relocated to are unknown.