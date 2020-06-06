Solly hints at Wide Bay expansion

NOT many retailers would have opened in the middle of a pandemic, and Silly Solly’s founder Solly Stanton is proud the Bundaberg store has thrived since it opened more than a month ago.

“It was one of the few successful stores to open. Well, one of the few stores to ever open during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, and we pulled it off,” Mr Stanton said.

“Bundy has been one of our strongest openings. We just wanted to thank the people of Bundaberg, and yeah, we just hope we brought people back in the city.”

Mr Stanton said the Silly Solly’s chain was intending on opening in Melbourne soon, although it would likely be postponed until September.

He also said a lease was being finalised for a store in Hervey Bay.