Soli set to surf with the big boys

Mitchell Craig
7th Dec 2018 4:41 PM
SUFFOLK Park surfer Soli Bailey (pictured) has qualified for the World Championship Tour for the first time and will be a full-time competitor next year.

He secured a spot off the back of a semi-final finish at the Vans World Cup in Hawaii today.

It was his best result of the season after a handful of events where he just missed out on quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old first competed on the World Qualifying Series in 2011 and is one of 10 surfers progressing to the main tour next year.

Bailey grew up on the Far North Coast and still surfs for the Byron Bay Boardriders Club.

Byron Bay resident Matt Wilkinson has failed to requalify after finishing fifth in 2016 and 2017.

