‘Solemn occasion’ for veterans who never miss Anzac Day

BUNDABERG RSL sub-branch president Joseph Ellul said tomorrow’s commemoration will be difficult for the disappointed veterans who have never missed an Anzac Day parade or service.

“This is the highlight for most of their year, it’s a big day,” Mr Ellul said.

“They get paid their due respects and so they should.

“It’s something very dear to all of us, and it’s a shame there’s a bunch of people that aren’t going to get their day in the sunshine this year due to a virus. And you know, the thing is, it’s a psychological high point for a lot of them.”

Mr Ellul said the sub-branch was concentrating on contacting its veterans, particularly those older than 70, to check on their wellbeing and to see if they had everything they needed during the pandemic. “It will be a first for a lot of them. These guys once again … are the absolute few that have chosen to take on a role that affects more than just themselves, it’s not a role like any other,” he said.

“Their lives were on the line and anything we can do to promote them and look after them and pay our respects, we should.” He has had to have many “difficult conversations” with veterans, to explain that he would not be part of any secret RSL services, as it was against the law.

“I mean... these guys have fought in wars, put their lives on the line, and you’re telling them they can’t go out because of the virus, but that’s the rules so we have to abide by (them).”

Mr Ellul said the local community had shown support and the Bundaberg Regional Council had produced a video which would be online at 10am Saturday.

Residents had told him they would listen to the RSL Light Up the Dawn service at 6am, while standing in from of their driveways.

“It will be a solemn occasion and a little bit more lonely than normal but I guarantee there will be the same amount of people in the driveway at six paying their respects as they should,” he said.

RSL Queensland will stream a short service online at 6am, tomorrow, at: https://www.rslqld.org/ANZACspirit