Sole-less shoe thieves caught on CCTV

Police are seeking assistance in identifying offenders for unlawful entry of motor vehicles.

The suspects are both described as caucasian males, one of whom was wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap with the white inscription “BO$$”, a dark grey hoodie/jacket and black pants.

About 3am yesterday, the offenders walked from the United service station onto Steuart Street and began trying the doors of parked cars.

They then walked into the carpark of the Grand Backpackers and entered four unlocked vehicles.

The suspects proceeded to steal numerous pairs of shoes and placed them in a black garbage bag before being disturbed and walking east along Steuart St.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP1901895607.