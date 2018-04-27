Soldier's voice to return to Bargara Dawn Service

ANZAC SERVICE: Cr Greg Barnes says the words of Pte Fredrick Strutt will be heard again.

THE haunting words of the late World War I Private Fredrick Strutt will ring out once again at next year's Bargara Dawn Service.

For years, the soldier's words have been played over a loud speaker at the popular Anzac Day commemoration.

But complaints about the graphic recounting of war and the repetition of the words each year led to a decision to remove it from this year's service.

It's a decision that Bargara Remembrance Committee president and Division 5 councillor Greg Barnes says will be reversed.

"It definitely will and it's always my preference to have it in there,” he said.

"People say they want it back. It'll be back.

"People were unhappy that it wasn't there - we'll definitely have it back next year.”

Cr Barnes said while Pte Strutt was not a local soldier, his story was relevant and he looked forward to bringing it back.

"As far as we know we're the only service that has the copyright permission to play it,” he said.

Pte Strutt's life was a colourful one, but he, like many soldiers, was left broken-hearted by the experience of war.

Cr Barnes said the South African-born man had originally stowed away on a ship in Cape Town as a 16-year-old in an attempt to join the war effort.

Pte Strutt joined his friend Billy Young and the two made their way to Southampton, where they were found out.

Nonetheless, they made their way to Europe.

"Within a few weeks they were in France fighting for their lives,” Cr Barnes said.

"It's really an amazing story.”

Cr Barnes said this year's service also featured a new addition - the playing of a didgeridoo - in honour of the indigenous soldiers who fought for Australia.