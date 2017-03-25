Soldiers' stories at Moncrieff

SINGER-songwriter Fred Smith has toured war-torn countries and was the first Australian diplomat to be posted to Uruzgan, Afghanistan.

Residents can hear first-hand the realities of life for soldiers and civilians in war zones through his powerful collection of songs in his show Dust of Uruzgan, to be performed at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Friday, April 28.

Bundaberg Regional Council Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Cr Judy Peters said the performance was a unique opportunity to see this nationally acclaimed artist perform live.

"Throughout Fred's incredible career, which has seen him work on peace keeping missions in Afghanistan and the South Pacific, he has gained many insights in to the life of soldiers and civilians in war torn countries which he shares through his music,” Cr Peters said.

"During this special performance, Fred will perform songs from his recently released, highly acclaimed album the Dust of Uruzgan, which offers reflections from two years working as a diplomat, political officer and songwriter on the frontline of Australia's mission in Afghanistan.

"The show combines songs, humour, and commentary with a stunning set of images from military and civilian photographers.

"Held shortly after Anzac Day, the show will no doubt prove a timely reminder of the sacrifices made by our armed forces and serve as an extension of our commemorations.”

Residents also have the opportunity to meet Fred during a book signing event at Bundaberg Regional Library on Thursday, April 27 from 6pm .

"Fred has penned his memoir, also titled Dust of Uruzgan, covering his experiences as a diplomat working alongside Australian soldiers in the Uruzgan Province.

"At the meet the author event residents can hear Fred speak about the novel and purchase a signed copy. Drinks and nibbles will be provided as well as the chance to win a free ticket to the Dust of Uruzgan show at the Moncrieff.”

The Meet the Author event is free however bookings are essential for catering purposes.

Tickets for the show are $27, with an early bird rate of $22 available now.

Bookings can be made at moncrieff.bundaberg.qld.gov.au, by calling 4130 4100 or heading to the box office at 177 Bourbong Street, Bundaberg.