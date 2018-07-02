Soldiers honoured at festival

A RED poppy display might be a pretty feature at this year's Childers Festival, but there is also a deeper meaning behind the new symbolic exhibition.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, the poppy display will be part of a military showcase in what will be known as Artillery Lane across the July weekend event.

Organised by the Friends of the Festival, the Artillery Lane site has been created in the Ashby Lane area which also houses Baker's Military and Memorabilia Museum.

Divisional representative councillor Bill Trevor said the festival additions would add a historic touch to the weekend-long festivities.

"Over 400 young men from the Isis District alone volunteered for war, and of those men, 135 never returned while 170 were seriously injured,” Cr Trevor said.

"These new features to the Childers Festival will not only commemorate the end of World War One but also the great sacrifice so many brave soldiers of so many different nationalities made.”

Along with the poppy display, Artillery Lane will host the Band of the 1st Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, Gallipoli Barracks Enoggera, which will perform on stage from 11.30am to 1pm.

The 18ACU Bundaberg Army Cadets will also set up their tents in the area.

Continuing the military theme, a Soldiers' Ball will be held on the Saturday at the Apple Tree Creek Memorial Hall.

For bookings, phone 0477707030. Childers Festival activities run from July 26-29.