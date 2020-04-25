Soldier’s farewell lives on

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: Pte John Paterson, known as Jack was Killed in Action, Belgium, November 1917. Photo: Virtual War Memorial Australia

Lest we forget – it’s a phrase that’s heavy with respect and remembrance today; and it couldn’t be any more fitting to describe Rosemary Hegarty’s search for the relatives of Jack (John) Paterson.

Mr Paterson was a private who fought in World War I, tragically losing his life, alongside Bundaberg man Thomas Brown in 1917.

Looking through her grandmother’s albums, Ms Hegarty found photo captions about Egypt but with no one in her family who served in the war at that time and place, curiosity began to stir.

Ms Hegarty said her grandmother Gladys McGinley­ was born in 1899 and grew up in Bundaberg and Childers.

Her father “D J” owned the Isis Recorder newspaper and they still have her small autograph book used to collect kind personal words and jokes among friends.

“There are two entries by a Jack Paterson AIF,” she said.

“One is a sweet poem about smiles being contagious, so keep smiling.

“Jack wrote his service number and address as 10th Reinforcement for the 26th Battalion, Thomson’s Paddock, Enoggera.”

Ms Hegarty said the second entry was a long, patriotic poem A Soldiers Farewell about downing a glass of ale before departure and saluting the soldiers fighting at Gallipoli.

It ends with the line, “And a loving goodbye to Bundy town, for we sail at the break of day”.

Ms Hegarty said Mr Paterson worked alongside his older brother with locomotives in the Queensland Government Railway.

“He travelled from the Bundaberg area to enlist and train at Enoggera Barracks, Brisbane, in September 1915,” she said.

“My grandma would have been 16 years old when Jack enlisted at 20 years of age.”

She said the search results soon reveal location details for his grave in Aeroplane Cemetery, Ypres, Belgium.

The date of his death was November 1917 – the Second Battle of Passchendaele on the Western Front.

“I have some understanding now that my grandmother would have been among the family and friends that were delivered terrific disappointment on the news of Jack’s death,” she said.

“A small memorial message placed by his brothers in The Daily Mail newspaper (Brisbane, 1920) describes how that tragedy was a double dose.

“Jack was killed by the same shell as his Bundaberg mate Thomas Brown while delivering a message to headquarters.

“Their shared fate shows they had both survived 20 months of war action and were acting as runners together in November 1917.

“War records show that Jack and Tommy were in a dugout at Anzac House Ypres hit by a gas shell and that they died shortly afterwards.”

Jack’s brothers included a poem in the memorial: “They were lovely and pleasant in their lives, and in death they were not divided. They were faithful unto death, and God gave them a crown of life.”