Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File picture: The 16-year-old girl was allegedly smuggled in to the barracks.
File picture: The 16-year-old girl was allegedly smuggled in to the barracks.
Crime

Rape-accused soldier to remain on bail

by Nicole Pierre
26th Feb 2019 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE soldier accused of raping a 16-year-old girl at a Brisbane army base will remain on bail.

The man was charged with rape after allegedly sneaking a teenage girl into Enoggera Barracks, in Brisbaneâ€™s northwest, on January 14.

Police allege he snuck the woman into the base in the boot of his car and raped her.

The man, who can not be named for legal reasons, was not required to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday for the brief mention of the matter.

Magistrate Michael Quinn allowed the man to remain on bail until his next appearance on March 18.

He had previously been granted watchhouse bail shortly after being charged.

bail charged crime enoggera rape soldier

Top Stories

    Man dies after being pulled from the ocean at Agnes Water

    premium_icon Man dies after being pulled from the ocean at Agnes Water

    News AUTHORITIES have confirmed a man has died in a drowning incident in Agnes Water.

    Bundaberg to get twilight markets with a view

    premium_icon Bundaberg to get twilight markets with a view

    Business High hopes for monthly twilight initiative

    VIDEO: Disgusting actions by teens caught on CCTV

    premium_icon VIDEO: Disgusting actions by teens caught on CCTV

    Crime A glass bottle is thrown at a group of female backpackers