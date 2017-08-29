SOLD OUT: Tobruk tickets sell like hotcakes

The ex-HMAS Tobruk arrives in the Port of Bundaberg as thousands of people lined the river to welcome the navy ship.

AND they're gone!

The highly anticipated, free tickets to walk on the deck of the Tobruk before it sees the sea floor were snapped up almost as soon as the registration opened.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said she was advised the additional 580 tickets, which were allocated this morning at 9am, were sold out within 25 minutes.

"I am not at all surprised that tickets went like hotcakes,” Ms Donaldson said.

"The Palaszczuk Government's community open weekend offers a unique opportunity for people to come aboard and take a guided tour of the main decks and through the bridge of the ship.

"As with any event of this type tickets were available on a 'first in, best-dressed' basis.”

The total number of tickets available was 1820 for the community open weekend.