Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RAY OF SUNSHINE: With electricity prices forever rising, Solar Blessings has seen an upswing in business.
RAY OF SUNSHINE: With electricity prices forever rising, Solar Blessings has seen an upswing in business. File
Business

Solar uptake continues to grow

20th Dec 2018 12:00 PM

QUEENSLAND is leading the way in solar with one local business seeing a rapid rise in the uptake.

The industry recently achieved a milestone, with the number of households utilising solar hitting two million nationwide.

Tim Hourigan, from Stanthorpe-based Solar Blessing, said it had been a busy year for them.

"Certainly from our side of things we've seen an increase in the uptake of solar," Mr Hourigan said.

"We're getting a lot more inquiries as well for batteries, obviously with the Queensland scheme.

"We've had a really good year this year and it continues to grow."

Despite changes to the rebate scheme, people are undeterred.

"At the moment the cost of systems is still coming down.

"Electricity prices keep going up so those who can afford to do it still see a sound financial investment, especially commercial businesses.

"Solar is not going anywhere that's for sure," Mr Hourigan said.

Clean Energy Council chief executive Kane Thornton said homes with rooftop solar installed were saving on average about $540 per year on their electricity bills.

"Solar is a clear way for consumers to take control of their power consumption and cut costs."

Queensland continues to lead the nation in rooftop solar, with four of the nation's top five solar postcodes, one being Toowoomba, hailing from the Sunshine State.

"An average of six panels per minute are being installed in Australia, with the Australian Energy Market Operator estimating an average of 10-20 panels per minute if large-scale solar projects are factored in."

business renewable energies solar
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    Why the NRL must ban footy 'bad boys' for life

    premium_icon Why the NRL must ban footy 'bad boys' for life

    Opinion The NRL supports White Ribbon and Our Watch so its decision to keep formerly violent footy stars on-field is rank hypocrisy, writes journalist SHERELE MOODY

    Babies got heart valves from donor with cancer

    premium_icon Babies got heart valves from donor with cancer

    Health Four Queenslanders received heart valves from a donor with cancer

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Local Partners