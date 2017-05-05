Solar system to become a reality for Bundy Irrigators

SOLAR PROJECT: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and National Irrigators spokesman Dale Holliss at AgroTrend on Friday, May 5, 2017.

IT HAS been on the wishlist for Bundaberg agriculture industry advocates for more than two years, and yesterday a project to help farmers embrace solar power got the green light.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt donned his akubra at AgroTrend to announce a $447,000 investment from the Australian Government.

It will enable the Bundaberg Regional Irrigators Group, which is funding the rest of the $890,000 project, to develop a solar-based energy system to efficiently irrigate crops, and guidelines including cost-benefit analyses to help growers make the switch.

"This is about ensuring we can provide reliable and affordable energy for our local producers,” Mr Pitt said.

"These are the people growing employment in our region.”

It wouldn't be necessary if power prices were fair, he added, a sentiment BRIG company secretary Dale Holliss agreed with.

"If the price of power continues in its ever-upward spiral - and it has increased 126% since 2008 - we will be out of business in 2020 when the change in tarriff structures occurs,” Mr Holliss said.

With the funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, "we have put together a very practical program that will help farmers use solar electricity, in combination with either grid to cover the night time or more than likely, diesel”.

"This is not about just whacking in some solar panels, it's about developing an agronomic system.”

Irrigators across the region were desperate for alternatives, with some turning to diesel, Mr Holliss said, and the solution could help all kinds of crops.

The three-year project will run on a winch-irrigated sugar can farm, and willing growers are encouraged to express interest by May 19.

POWER UP: Bundaberg Sugar Services irrigation manager Maurie Haines with the outline for the $890,000 solar irrigation project. Eliza Goetze

Bundaberg Sugar Services irrigation manager Maurie Haines joked he had hoped to retire sooner - but now it is finally possible, he is passionately committed to the project he has worked hard to help devise.

There is "scope for a massive input for solar” if the study can demonstrate that it is worth it, he said.

"If you look at Bundaberg, there are probably 2000 pumps here.

"Everyone who has been able to put them in has been able to demonstrate a great improvement in lifestyle and income for themselves, and a great reduction in cost.”

To express interest phone Mr Haines on 4151 2555 .