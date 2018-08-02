Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sheep have been used to graze around solar panels, as at this US facility.
Sheep have been used to graze around solar panels, as at this US facility. GabeIglesia/Creative Commons
News

Solar sheep won't solve problem, judge told

John Weekes
by
2nd Aug 2018 5:45 AM

FORTY years may as well be forever.

That's how a lawyer described a proposed solar farm's impact on farmland.

The Mirani Solar Farm project near Mackay has sparked debate about using good-quality agricultural land, or GQAL, for solar farms.

The dispute returned on Wednesday to a Brisbane court, where argument emerged about how a four-decade lease might impact the land.

Milling company Mackay Sugar opposed the project, and Mackay Regional Council committee voted 4-3 against the solar farm last year.

Solar company Esco Pacific appealed to the Planning and Environment Court.

On Wednesday, Judge Richard Jones said issues included whether land involved was GQAL, and if so, whether the project would cause alienation.

Regional council barrister Douglas Quayle said "40 years in the relevant context is permanent” and the solar project would alienate the sugarcane land from agricultural use.

"The productive capacity is lost.”

Another issue was whether grazing sheep around the solar panels would stop the land's "alienation”.

Mr Quayle claimed the solar company "erected a case” about the sheep "to avert the problems it has about alienation”.

Addressing issues of renewable energy's public benefits, Mr Quayle said solar was "pulling its weight” and Queensland renewable energy goals were on track anyway.

Mirani Solar's barrister James Lyons said a decision in favour of the project would not "contribute to death by a thousand cuts” for GQAL.

He said issues before the court were "very important” for renewable energy initiatives "not just for this generation but for future generations.”

The solar firm previously said the 60MW project could lower power prices, reduce energy transmission wastage and reduce the proportion of energy generated from carbon-intensive sources.

Judge Jones said agriculture and energy, including renewable energy, were both state interests.

He said renewable energy could provide major public benefits, but that did not make it "some eminent goal that should override everything else”.

He said the closeness of the 4-3 council decision would not affect the appeal's outcome.

Judge Jones was expected to make his decision on Mirani's appeal later.

- NewsRegional

energy gqal jobs mackay mirani power prices renewable energy resources solar power sugarcane
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    SYSTEM IN DECAY: Bundy man waits 27 months to see dentist

    premium_icon SYSTEM IN DECAY: Bundy man waits 27 months to see dentist

    Health A BUNDABERG man with a mouth full of decaying teeth has been on the waiting list to see his dentist for over 27 months.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Why you should sign up to be an organ donor this week

    Why you should sign up to be an organ donor this week

    Health Bundy encouraged to get behind organ donation during DonateLife Week

    • 2nd Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Why we need to bark up about the black dog

    premium_icon Why we need to bark up about the black dog

    Opinion SOAPBOX: Hushed tones can't go on

    • 2nd Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Lifeline for schoolkids who can’t swim

    Lifeline for schoolkids who can’t swim

    Education Our campaign for improved swimming education has won support.

    Local Partners