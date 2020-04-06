Solar power, battery grants offered in $800k renewables plan

Territory households and businesses will be able to apply for $6000 grants to purchase and install solar power systems and batteries under a new government scheme.

Territory households and businesses will be able to apply for $6000 grants to purchase and install solar power systems and batteries under a new government scheme.

Renewables Minister Dale Wakefield and Chief Minister Michael Gunner have today revealed the Government's new "Household and Business Battery Scheme".

The NT News understands two new initiatives will be implemented to encourage the uptake of behind-the-meter solar batteries.

A $6000 grant will be available to households and businesses for the purchase and installation of solar power systems with eligible batteries and inverters.

Those who already have solar can apply to install batteries and inverters.

The minimum size for eligible batteries is 7kWh.

An initial allocation of $800,000 will be provided for the scheme, funding grants for about 130 batteries.

Applications for the $6000 grants under the scheme will open next Tuesday, April 14.

Mr Gunner said the new $6000 solar and battery grants would help create more jobs during the coronavirus crisis.

"I'm backing Territorians, solar and lower prices to get it done - we have a bright future if we all stick together," he said.

A new standard Feed in Tariff (FiT) of 8.3 cents per kWh will also be offered by Jacana Energy.

It will apply to all new businesses and households with behind-the-meter solar installations of up to 30kW in size.

All businesses and households that currently receive the premium one-for-one FiT will continue to do so.

The NT Government has also announced today that it has signed off on installing a $30 million battery energy storage system in the Darwin-Katherine power grid.

The battery is expected to be ready and operational by the second half of 2022.

A Government spokeswoman said the battery would reduce the need for gas-fired spinning reserves and save the Northern Territory about $6.4 million each year while reducing emissions by about 50,000 tonnes.

The battery will also potentially enable more renewable energy to be used locally from large-scale solar projects like Katherine's 33 megawatt solar farm.

Originally published as Solar power, battery grants rolled out in $800k renewables plan