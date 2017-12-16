Solar farm to power SDA businesses

ENERGY: A solar farm Project Brainstorm has worked on, which will be similar to the one it is building in Bundaberg.

ENERGY: A solar farm Project Brainstorm has worked on, which will be similar to the one it is building in Bundaberg. Contributed

PART of a 39ha parcel of land on the edge of the State Development Area will be converted into a large solar farm to power up energy-hungry businesses.

Project Brainstorm CEO Luciano Giangiordano, who runs the Sunshine Coast-based renewable energy business, is behind the development which will see 12,000 solar panels built.

Mr Giangiordano cut his teeth in the China solar farm industry and many of his contacts there are now investing in projects here in Bundaberg.

"It will be a 4-megawatt power station with a capacity of 35,000MW hours per year,” he said.

"The average house uses about 20MW hours a day.

"It will be enough to power about a 1000 typical homes.”

The Gooburrum property was owned by the Zorzan family and the solar farm will occupy a space of about 12ha.

The solar farm will be connected to the grid so Project Brainstorm will initially sell power to the network but as the businesses come online within the State Development Area it will start selling it directly to businesses.

"We will do a power-purchasing agreement with the energy retailer who will put that power into the grid,” Mr Giangiordano said.

"That will be on a three-year contract.”

Mr Giangiordano said Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey had been vocal in his support for these large-scale projects.

"We are looking for sites where we don't have to clear land or disturb waterways,” he said.

"We also use local expertise, Insite SJC as local town planners, a local law firm and hoping to generate as many local jobs as we can.”

He hopes to turn the first sod at the solar farm in April and fully connected by October.

It's the first, and smallest, of solar farm projects the company is working on.

Mr Giangiordano has an memorandum of understanding with a Bucca landowner for a 25MW solar farm capable of producing 240,000 kW per hour.

"That allows us to provide power to heavier energy users because the grid can take it,” he said.

"There is another solar farm at the Isis Highway and that would be plugged into the substation.

"The local landowners want to be part of that project and are investing in it themselves.”

Late yesterday, a Bundaberg Regional Council spokeswoman confirmed the Gooburrum solar farm development had been approved.