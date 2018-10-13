Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
On-site work on the Warwick Solar Farm began this week, and jobs are expected to be advertised soon.
On-site work on the Warwick Solar Farm began this week, and jobs are expected to be advertised soon.
Environment

SOLAR FARM: Opportunities in store as on-site work begins

marian faa
by
13th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOBS for Southern Downs residents in the building of the multi-million dollar Warwick Solar Farm are expected to come online in the next weeks, as on-site work begins.

Preliminary work to build a 154-hectare solar farm in Sladevale began this week after months of anticipation from the Warwick community.

The excavation of test pits and boreholes began this week, which will add to geotechnical information and shape the design of the solar farm.

Australian-owned solar developer Terrain Solar is in charge of building.

Once completed, the Warwick Solar Farm will be owned and operated by the University of Queensland for its 25-year lifespan.

Terrain Solar director Simon Ingram said a machines and staff would be working on site for up to 14 days.

Mr Ingram said the formal construction process was expected to start towards the end of the year.

Details will be provided in the coming weeks about how local businesses and jobseekers can become involved in the project.

For information, email info@terrainsolar.com

construction jobs sladevale terrain solar university of queensland warwick warwick solar farm
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Exclusive: Titanic cost sinks plan to right Tobruk

    premium_icon Exclusive: Titanic cost sinks plan to right Tobruk

    Politics EX-HMAS Tobruk will remain on her side, with the cost to right it deemed to be "astronomical", and posing a significant risk of damaging the ship.

    • 13th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    'Super cell' scare: 'I've never been through such a thing'

    premium_icon 'Super cell' scare: 'I've never been through such a thing'

    Weather Cane farmer relives wild storm that delivered 7cm hail

    • 13th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Burnett MP slams 'catastrophic' Paradise Dam proposal

    premium_icon Burnett MP slams 'catastrophic' Paradise Dam proposal

    Environment SunWater report sparks political war of words

    • 13th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    New Bundy KFC gets the green light

    premium_icon New Bundy KFC gets the green light

    News IT'S happening Bundaberg.

    • 13th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners