Soil profiling for grazing and crop production

THE Burnett Mary Regional Group is holding a series of workshops across the Burnett concentrating on soil health and soil erosion control.

Soil Conservation Officer for the Burnett Mary Regional Group John Day said water, grass, cattle genetics amongst other things are some of the most important aspects of the farm environment.

"Not many would say that the soil is number one on the list, but it is the basic building block for any rural enterprise and we neglect it at the risk of reduced viability," Mr Day said.

Burnett Mary Regional Group and Burnett Catchment Care Association are organising the two workshops, to be held in Goomeri on March 28 and in Mundubbera on March 30, and have titled them 'Soil Health and Soil Conservation in the Burnett'.

"Managing our soil health in times of extreme weather events can be vital for a swift and productive recovery to economic viability," Mr Day said.

"Understanding the soil properties and the soil capability are the first step to becoming proficient at managing and monitoring soil health.

"There are no magic ingredients to good soil health, just understanding your natural system and making the most of it."

Soil is a very broad topic with a number of disciplines involved Mr Day said.

"From nutrients to soil organic matter, soil micro-organisms, soil erosion and pasture and crop management," Mr Day said.

"To understand all of these processes it is useful to have a basic knowledge of what different soil types look like and how the natural soil type predisposes that land to a certain level of productivity and potential erosion.

"The different soil types have evolved due to the underlying geology and rock structures and the interaction with weathering and vegetation growth over a very long time."

For more information and to register for the workshops please contact Marisa Young from the Burnett Catchment Care Association on 0439032253.

Or Mr Day on 41690720.