Soggy weather is staying put

IT'S been two days of rain and the wet weather isn't going to let up any time soon, according to forecasters.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Adam Woods said the Bundaberg region had over 14mm recorded in some areas yesterday as weather events across the ocean pushed through to the southeast.

"We have had a high pressure system in the Tasman which is directing an on flow of rain and storms this way,” Mr Woods said.

"An upper trough is enhancing all of the activity.”

"Bundaberg is expected to get about 14mm with heavier falls in localised areas.”

Mr Woods said although the trough is expected to divert offshore today, the wet weather was still likely to continue.

"It should be a bit more settled but fairly unstable so there will be the chance of a few storms and more rain,” he said.

And if you have weekend plans, you may want to think again with more rain likely to form on Sunday at the earliest.

"An even stronger trough system will be moving through from the west, it won't get to the Wide Bay until Sunday or Monday,” Mr Woods said.

"That could see some big rainfall totals of 15mm to 50mm, or even heavier in localised areas.”

Pippa Dempster between showers in Bourbong Street Bundaberg. mike knott

While Bundaberg is set to stay soggy for a few days, other parts of the nation are set to cop an absolute drenching.

Victorians are bracing for flooding with storms set to dump 300mm of rain in parts of the state over the next few days while parts of NSW are also on alert for "more than a month's rain in 36 hours”.

More than 100mm of rain could fall in a band encompassing capitals from Brisbane all the way down to Hobart with meteorologists forecasting a "month's worth of rain in just a few days for some regions”.

Almost 30mm has fallen in Brisbane on Wednesday and a severe weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for much of the Queensland coast.