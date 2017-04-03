Soggy lawns mean a delay for gardeners keen to start

READY TO MOW: Bundy Mowing's Tom Bloore and his crew will be busy with lawns after recent heavy rainfall in the region.

THE troubling rain might have cleared off but residents now face a problem of a different kind - overgrown yards.

Tom Bloore of Bundy Mowing and Garden Care said he had been inundated with calls from residents wanting their lawns cleaned up after ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie left her mark.

But lawn maintenance may have to wait a little longer, with the ground still a soaking, soggy mess.

"It's actually a bit of a problem now because we have to wait for the ground to be less wet so we can do the job properly," Mr Bloore said.

"That then creates more of a problem with costs and labour time."

Mr Bloore said what would usually take him about 45 minutes, would

now be a job of about an hour and a half due to overgrown grass.

"My regular price for a block of mowing and snipping is about $60," he said.

"I have dump fees that cost me even more when I have to dump wet grass because it is heavier than dry grass.

"I would say it costs me about 20% more; basically (the) council charge(s) me extra to dump water."

With the longer labour time and extra costs, Mr Bloore said he would have to add a surcharge to his prices, and hoped customers would understand.

He said although the rain created hurdles, he was happy to see gardens around the region thriving.

"The rain is great, it has made everything nice and green," he said.

"We will certainly be busy over the next month which is a plus because we haven't earned any money during the wild weather."

Mr Bloore said lawn mowing services were on a decline before the cyclonic weather while Bundaberg was drought declared.

"The drought makes the difference to how much work is available, there is a lot less mowing required," he said.

"I am lucky that I have a drought-resistant business in that I also do a lot of other jobs like landscaping, irrigation, returfing and tree lopping."