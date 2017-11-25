Software upgrade to local libraries

The management system used in Council libraries - Spydus - will receive its first upgrade for seven years.

COUNCIL operated libraries across the Bundaberg region will undergo a major software upgrade early in December which will result in a minor disruption to some library services.

Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Cr Judy Peters said the management system used in Council libraries - Spydus - would receive its first upgrade for seven years with the system undergoing the work on December 5 and 6.

"To ensure Council continues its policy of best practice for its community facilities, the upgrade will be implemented to provide greater functionality for customers searching, reserving or accessing library resources.

"The system will also deliver better outcomes for staff instigated requirements.”

"The upgrade will affect staff and users both at home and within the regional libraries. Systems that provide access to library accounts, catalogues and the ability to borrow or return items will be temporarily effected while the upgrade is carried out however residents can still borrow and return items at library branches.”

Cr Peters said that despite the upgrade, users will find the system layout and functionality similar to the previous system which will ensure ease of use.

"People using library computers and other assets during the upgrade will be unable to complete a booking online for those facilities but can organise use by attending the library in person during the two days while normal activity is interrupted,” she said.

Cr Peters said the Council apologised for any inconvenience caused to library users however the upgrades were essential to ensure a maximum standard of service delivery can be maintained to customers across the region's libraries.