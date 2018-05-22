Software upgrade for more monitoring cameras

IN THE next 12 months Bundaberg is set to have 300 CCTV cameras in the Rum City.

IN THE next 12 months Bundaberg is set to have 300 CCTV cameras in the Rum City. Melanie Eastaugh

At yesterday's council meeting governance spokeswoman Helen Blackburn said the council currently had more than 200 video monitoring camera through the region.

Cr Blackburn said with two major CCTV projects underway, the waste facilities and the airport upgrades, along with smaller projects the number of cameras was expected to grow to 300 by 2019.

"The cameras currently operate on ageing software that was introduced when council implemented the Safer Bundaberg Project over three years ago," Cr Blackburn said.

Upgrading the software would help the council to log vehicle registrations, people counting in areas and help the CCTV surveillance monitoring by the police.

The council is now asking for an expression of interest.