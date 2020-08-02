SOCIALS: Out and about this weekend to see Giant Kookaburra

FAMILY OF FANS: Still celebrating the recent win, Brisbane Lions fans Harry, Vera and Dave Blundell are all smiles. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

When the COVID-19 pandemic caused havoc across the globe this year, it caused deaths, job losses, an economic crisis and left people feeling isolated, depressed and anxious.

Brisbane artist Dr Farvardin Daliri wanted to remind people to laugh in times of stress, anxiety and uncertainty, so he created the Giant Kookaburra.

Touring the region over the weekend, the big bird flew by St Luke’s on Friday and stopped by Moore Park Beach on Saturday afternoon, much to the delight of locals.

HEAD TURNER: Nothing could grab the attention of little Alex and Mason, with mum Chantal Johnson, while the Giant Kookaburra was around. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

BIG BIRD: The Giant Kookaburra arrives at St Luke’s school during the Bundaberg visit. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

CHATTERBOX: Designed to encourage the public to laugh after the recent challenging times, the Giant Kookaburra makes a loud, distinctive and realistic chirp. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

FAMILY AFFAIR: Teisha Ford, David Stevens, Aaliyah Ford and Cheryl Stevens. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

TOO CUTE: Alex, Chantal and Mason Johnson. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

SIGHT TO SEE: The Giant Kookaburra arrives at Moore Park. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

SUNNY SATURDAY: Moore Park first responders Adrian Munro and Gus Campbell with their trustworthy sidekick Miley. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

INCREDIBLE: Local Adam Thompson enjoyed seeing the Giant Kookaburra which is made out of roundbar steel and covered in light, soft material which has been painted to represent the kookaburra’s feathers. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

PERFECT SPOT: Mykayla and Daniel Robson managed to score a spot up close with the Giant Kookaburra. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

FUN TIMES: Julie Dickfos, Mykayla and Daniel Robson stopped by to see the spectacular sights at Moore Park. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

POSITIVE RESPONSE: Locals crowded around the Giant Kookaburra at Moore Park Beach on Saturday, as part of the Bundaberg tour. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

HIGH SPIRITS: Beautiful dog Tex and owner Lyn Griffiths who said she “loves it when this incredible community get together for such a wonderful reason.” Picture: Rhylea Millar.

FAMILY FUN: Georgia, Isa and Rhion Burgess had a great Saturday afternoon at Moore Park, where they enjoyed seeing the Giant Kookaburra. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

HAPPY DAYS: Brisbane artist behind the incredible design Dr Farvardin Daliri with Brett Binstead and Paul Timms. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

EXCITED: Chad Adams, Gemma Hallett and Axel Adams await the arrival of the highly anticipated Giant Kookaburra at Moore Park Beach. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

ALL SMILES: President of The Kookaburras Junior AFL league Brett Binstead and coaching coordinator. Picture: Rhylea Millar.