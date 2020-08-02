SOCIALS: Out and about this weekend to see Giant Kookaburra

When the COVID-19 pandemic caused havoc across the globe this year, it caused deaths, job losses, an economic crisis and left people feeling isolated, depressed and anxious.
Brisbane artist Dr Farvardin Daliri wanted to remind people to laugh in times of stress, anxiety and uncertainty, so he created the Giant Kookaburra.
Touring the region over the weekend, the big bird flew by St Luke’s on Friday and stopped by Moore Park Beach on Saturday afternoon, much to the delight of locals.
