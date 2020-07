BRUNCH DATE: Val, Carmel and Amy enjoyed pancakes for breakfast at Turtle's Paradise Cafe. Picture: Rhylea Millar

BRUNCH DATE: Val, Carmel and Amy enjoyed pancakes for breakfast at Turtle's Paradise Cafe. Picture: Rhylea Millar

IF YOU want to view paradise, simply visit the Bargara markets, look around and view it.

Paradise Markets went off with a bang on Sunday with plenty of local residents setting up stalls with unique and handmade products and many others finding a bargain or two.

Many attendees stopped off at Turtle’s Paradise Cafe for a spot of brunch.

Bargara’s Paradise Markets is at 100 Hughes Rd every Sunday, from 8am to 1pm.

HAPPY DAYS: Jodi Warner and Lorraine Fischer were all smiles at Paradise Markets on Sunday. Picture: Rhylea Millar

IT’S A DATE: Making all his cakes and baked goods from scratch, Barry Lund made a sale with Adam Thompson eager to buy a date loaf. Picture: Rhylea Millar

BRUNCH DATE: Val, Carmel and Amy enjoyed pancakes for breakfast at Turtle's Paradise Cafe. Picture: Rhylea Millar

BOTTLE ART: Recycling used wine bottles and turning them into artworks, Tevita Havea is passionate about repurposing items. Picture: Rhylea Millar

SWEET SCENT: Helen Timbs was selling her handmade soy wax candles and gift bundles, with plenty of customers stopping to smell the gorgeous scents. Picture: Rhylea Millar

BRIGHT IDEA: Glenis Smith found a shady spot to escape the sunshine. Picture: Rhylea Millar

RESINATING ART: Jordan and Kate Dunn at the Wagtail Resinart stall. Picture: Rhylea Millar