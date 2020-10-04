Addison Dick and her Mum Kate Dick took advantage of the clear weather this long weekend at the beach. Photo: Geordi Offord News SOCIALS: Beachgoers hit Bargara for long weekend Geordi Offord Geordi Offord Full Profile Login to follow 4th Oct 2020 2:00 PM Premium Content Subscriber only 0 IT'S the second last long weekend for 2020 and last weekend of school holidays. This weekend many locals and visitors took advantage of the warm and clear spring weather for a day at the beach. Were you snapped out and about? Martinne Baker and her dog Oscar caught up with Sharon Blackie at Bargara this weekend. Photo: Geordi Offord Lucy and Melinda Smith having a day out at Bargara beach. Photo: Geordi Offord Ross Gates and Devina Lee out and about at Bargara. Photo: Geordi Offord Emma Morgan, Nadia Kassner, Katie Lav and Emma Duce catching up at the beach. Photo: Geordi Offord Addison Dick and her Mum Kate Dick took advantage of the clear weather this long weekend at the beach. Photo: Geordi Offord Bella Walters and Hayley Bignell. Photo: Geordi Offord 0 bargara Read More Login to follow bargara beach Read More Login to follow out and about Read More Login to follow social photos Read More Login to follow socials gallery Read More Login to follow bargara bargara beach out and about social photos socials gallery Subscriber Exclusives Premium Content War of words over road funds as Bennett takes swipe News TIT FOR TAT: Bailey meanwhile says Bennett has been thrown ‘a hospital pass to clean up Deb Frecklington’s mess’. 2 Premium Content Driver who allegedly killed pedestrian facing fresh charge News The matter was heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning. Premium Content Rates debate stalemate as council reaffirms position again News CEO: Individuals can already apply for relief under the council’s hardship policy but they need to provide proof of their circumstances. 5 Premium Content Multiple drug charges laid after series of police raids News South Kolan Police recently made a number of arrests after targeting alleged drug offenders in the district. 1 Premium Content Latest Monto street art a stunning tribute to hotel publican Community TWO more works have joined Monto’s ever-growing art trail, with a historical wall and the southern sign undergoing a stunning transformation. Premium Content Man charged with wilful exposure after Bargara incidents News Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious or inappropriate behaviour, to come forward.