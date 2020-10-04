Menu
Addison Dick and her Mum Kate Dick took advantage of the clear weather this long weekend at the beach. Photo: Geordi Offord
News

SOCIALS: Beachgoers hit Bargara for long weekend

Geordi Offord
4th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
IT'S the second last long weekend for 2020 and last weekend of school holidays.

This weekend many locals and visitors took advantage of the warm and clear spring weather for a day at the beach.

Were you snapped out and about?

 

Martinne Baker and her dog Oscar caught up with Sharon Blackie at Bargara this weekend. Photo: Geordi Offord
Martinne Baker and her dog Oscar caught up with Sharon Blackie at Bargara this weekend. Photo: Geordi Offord

 

Lucy and Melinda Smith having a day out at Bargara beach. Photo: Geordi Offord
Lucy and Melinda Smith having a day out at Bargara beach. Photo: Geordi Offord

 

Ross Gates and Devina Lee out and about at Bargara. Photo: Geordi Offord
Ross Gates and Devina Lee out and about at Bargara. Photo: Geordi Offord

 

Emma Morgan, Nadia Kassner, Katie Lav and Emma Duce catching up at the beach. Photo: Geordi Offord
Emma Morgan, Nadia Kassner, Katie Lav and Emma Duce catching up at the beach. Photo: Geordi Offord

 

Bella Walters and Hayley Bignell. Photo: Geordi Offord
Bella Walters and Hayley Bignell. Photo: Geordi Offord
bargara bargara beach out and about social photos socials gallery
