SOCIALS: Beachgoers hit Bargara for long weekend

Addison Dick and her Mum Kate Dick took advantage of the clear weather this long weekend at the beach. Photo: Geordi Offord

IT'S the second last long weekend for 2020 and last weekend of school holidays.

This weekend many locals and visitors took advantage of the warm and clear spring weather for a day at the beach.

Were you snapped out and about?

Martinne Baker and her dog Oscar caught up with Sharon Blackie at Bargara this weekend. Photo: Geordi Offord

Lucy and Melinda Smith having a day out at Bargara beach. Photo: Geordi Offord

Ross Gates and Devina Lee out and about at Bargara. Photo: Geordi Offord

Emma Morgan, Nadia Kassner, Katie Lav and Emma Duce catching up at the beach. Photo: Geordi Offord

