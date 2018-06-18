Social support group started for LGBTIQA+ Bundy youth

BRITE YOUTH: Kay, Katy, Darcy and Lauren are part of BRITE at Headspace Bundaberg.

HEADSPACE Bundaberg's youth leaders are ready to paint the town rainbow, but before they do that, they're starting a new social group called BRITE, to support the young local LGBTIQA+ community.

The Youth Engagement Committee are a passionate and energetic team of youth volunteers who are dedicated to supporting other young people aged 12 to 25 years, and they've noticed a need for more LGBTIQA+ support in Bundaberg.

Kay Wright, the committee's chair, said there was little to no support in the region, so it was a natural space for Headspace to step into.

"Our young LGBTIQA+ cohort are really excited to get BRITE underway,” she said.

"We hope to come together for conversations and support in a place where we can be ourselves. BRITE was developed because every day we meet other young people who are experiencing stigma and not knowing where to turn for support.

"For so long acknowledgement of LGBTIQA+ people has been pushed aside,” Ms Wright said.

"Yet it is so important we talk about who we are and how we are feeling. BRITE aims to create a safe, comfortable and confidential space for young people to come together and not feel alone.”

Xanthe and Kay from BRITE at Headspace Bundaberg. Contributed

Headspace Bundaberg youth and community engagement officer Cristel Simmonds said the statistics were real.

"In Australia, 80% of homophobic bullying occurs in schools, so our young people are more often exposed to shame and they don't know where to turn for help,” she said.

"LGBTIQA+ young people aged 16 to 27 are five times more likely to attempt suicide, and according to LGBTIQ National Health Alliance that compared to the general population, LGBTIQA+ people are more likely to experience and be diagnosed with a mental health disorder.

"It is important young people are given a place to feel safe and supported, listened to and encouraged, a place where they can be themselves in all their uniqueness.

"Of the young people who attend our centre we have on average 18% of them identifying in the LGBTIQA+ community, BRITE is for them and the wider community.”

BRITE will be commencing at the Bundaberg Headspace centre and all LGBTIQA+ young people are welcome to attend.

The social group is free to attend.

If you would like more information call the centre on 4152 3931.