Locals are using social media to level sick threats at local police.
Social media used to level threats at Bundaberg officer

Crystal Jones
30th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
LOCALS are using social media to level disturbing threats at a Bundaberg police officer.

A Facebook group, which the NewsMail has chosen not to identify in order to prevent further publicity, includes several disturbing comments levelled at a local officer.

Members of the group have used it to discuss their dislike of police, with sickening comments such as “run the f------- over”.

“(Next) minute a mysterious car loses control and accidentally on purpose runs over a cop. Whoops.

“Someone just lose control of their car into the turkey, then reverse back over the f-------.”

Members of the group can also be seen daring each other to harm the officer.

“I’m surprised that c--- hasn’t been run down yet,” writes another, while another user calls the officer a “sneaky f----- dog”.

Another member of the group referred to an incident with a near-miss and said the officer should have been “hit dead centre”.

“It’s a wonder that f----- is still breathing, absolute... mutt,” says another user.

Yet another says the officer should be “put down” while one user says “I need a bull bar for a 2000 Camry, that’ll fix the w-----”.

Other comments make various sick claims about the officer.

The Queensland Police Service has refrained from comment.

Defaming and threatening comments can land users in court.

>> How commenting on social media can lead to a court date

