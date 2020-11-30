Social media used to level threats at Bundaberg officer
LOCALS are using social media to level disturbing threats at a Bundaberg police officer.
A Facebook group, which the NewsMail has chosen not to identify in order to prevent further publicity, includes several disturbing comments levelled at a local officer.
Members of the group have used it to discuss their dislike of police, with sickening comments such as “run the f------- over”.
“(Next) minute a mysterious car loses control and accidentally on purpose runs over a cop. Whoops.
“Someone just lose control of their car into the turkey, then reverse back over the f-------.”
Members of the group can also be seen daring each other to harm the officer.
“I’m surprised that c--- hasn’t been run down yet,” writes another, while another user calls the officer a “sneaky f----- dog”.
Another member of the group referred to an incident with a near-miss and said the officer should have been “hit dead centre”.
“It’s a wonder that f----- is still breathing, absolute... mutt,” says another user.
Yet another says the officer should be “put down” while one user says “I need a bull bar for a 2000 Camry, that’ll fix the w-----”.
Other comments make various sick claims about the officer.
The Queensland Police Service has refrained from comment.
Defaming and threatening comments can land users in court.