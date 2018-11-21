Social events to keep everyone busy even after a gym session

Craft lessons

ON TUESDAYS and Fridays from 9.30am there are craft lessons on at Take the Plunge Cafe. For more information and cost phone 0468 855 449.

Social Writing Group

THE Social Writing Group meets at Take the Plunge Cafe on Tuesdays at 9.30am. For more information phone 0468 855 449.

After-school classes

HEAD to Take the Plunge Cafe on Tuesdays from 3pm to 4.30pm for after-school drawing or craft classes. For more information phone 0468 855 449.

Sing aloud

RHYTHMS of The Reef Chorus meet at The Waves (upstairs) on Tuesday from 6.30pm to 9pm. Rhythms of the Reef Chorus sing a cappella. Whatever your vocal range, there is a singing part for you. For more information phone 0409 782 523.

Knitting group

LEARN or take part in knitting and crocheting at the Walker Street Craft Centre as part of the U3A group. Great company and support are offered. The session runs from 9.30am to noon on Tuesdays.

Phone Paula on 4196 0214 for more information. This activity is free with your membership of the University of the Third Age.

Women's Bible Study

ON MONDAY nights from 6pm to 7.30pm, there is a women's bible study group on at Take the Plunge Cafe. This is a non-denominational group, all are welcome. Take the Plunge Cafe is on 7 Quinn St. For more information phone 0468 855 449.

Orpheus Singers

THE Bundaberg Orpheus Singers are at the Bundaberg Uniting Church Hall every Monday from 7pm to 9.30pm. For more information phone Alison O'Malley 4152 5441.

Cards and bowls

BUNDABERG and District Seniors Cards & Bowls is on Monday and Friday mornings at 8am, at the Senior Centre, next to the library. Cost is $2 and includes morning tea. For more information phone 4151 3175.

Household help

THERE is a meeting at noon on Mondays for people from any dysfunctional household at the Uniting Church Hall. For more information phone ACA on 0421 520 492.

Peer support

A GROW Peer Support group for people feeling depressed, anxious and isolated is held at Impact on Mondays from 10.30am to 12.30pm. For more information phone Helen on 0451 188 981 or visit www.grow.org.au

Al-Anon

EACH Monday at 7.30pm there is a Al-Anon Family Groups Meeting to support families and friends of problem drinkers at the St Patrick's Church Hall. The church hall is at 16 Powers St, Bundaberg. For more information phone 4152 7352 or 4155 1445.

Social bowlers

KEPNOCK Social Bowlers meet at Kepnock Progress Hall on Totten St, every Wednesday and Saturday from 1pm to 3.30pm.

Cost is $2 which includes afternoon tea. For more information phone Carmel on 4151 4946 or Irene on 4151 5180.

Hoy and cent sale

THE QCWA Hinkler Branch will host a hoy and cent sale on Saturday, November 24, from 1.30pm in the North Progress Hall. Entry is $2 and includes afternoon tea.

For more information, phone Shirley Baldwin, 41521204 or 0403880059.

Writers meet

THE Bundaberg Amateur Writers meet every Tuesday at 10.30am at Take the Plunge Cafe, 7 Quinn St.

Phone 0468855449.