Social distances not enforced in front of Centrelink

A QUEUE formed outside Bundaberg’s Centrelink office yesterday, without ­enforced social-distancing measures and exposed to the sun.

Bundaberg mother Louise Schofield said she was forced to wait in the queue more than 40 minutes with her nine-year-old daughter after the MyGov websitecrashed.

She said it was “pretty scary” waiting in line without any social-distancing measures, but she had no choice but to bring her daughter.

Ms Schofield said many people were concerned they might not receive their ­payments during the period of uncertainty, but they had been very supportive.

“Everyone seems to have their spirits up at the moment,” she said.

“It’s a Bundaberg thing. We know how to soldier on, after the floods.”

The Federal Government announced on Sunday that jobseekers would receive an additional $550 a fortnight on top of their regular payments, for six months, which Ms Schofield said would help many people.

Standing behind Ms Schofield in the queue was a man who identified himself by his initials, JR. He said he had to line up because a housemate recently moved, which meant that his own rent had doubled. Indue required him to attend Centrelink so he could pay the difference in his rent.

JR was uncertain about the welfare increase would benefit the economy.

“I can see people going crazy with it … or I feel they will be saving it for an emergency. I feel they will spend what they normally spend and save the rest,” he said.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the Federal Government would continue to support Australians who needed financial help during the “unique circumstances”.

“If you already receive an eligible payment for either the stimulus payment or the coronavirus supplement, you will receive your payments automatically. If you need to apply for assistance you can start your claim online or over the phone, so please avoid visiting your local Centrelink office, particularly if you’re unwell,” Mr Pitt said.

Mr Pitt urged the community to show calm and to listen to the advice given by health professionals, such as by social distancing and staying at home if feeling unwell.

“Australians are resilient and we will get through this together,” he said.