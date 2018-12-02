Menu
Mathew Ryan of Brighton and Hove Albion
Soccer

Roos star’s 55-second nightmare in all-Aussie PL battle

2nd Dec 2018 8:15 AM

It was an all-Aussie battle in the Premier League overnight as Maty Ryan and Aaron Mooy faced off.

Brighton keeper Ryan emerged with the bragging rights as his team downed Mooy's Huddersfield 2-1 in a tough contest at John Smith's Stadium.

The Seagulls responded to conceding the fastest goal in the English Premier League this season to beat 10-man Huddersfield 2-1 on Saturday.

Mathias Jorgensen headed Huddersfield in front after 55 seconds after a defensive mix-up but the hosts played the final hour with 10 men following the dismissal of striker Steve Mounie, who was handed a straight red card for a studs-up tackle.

Brighton equalized in first-half stoppage time through Shane Duffy's towering header and made its numerical advantage tell in the second period, with Romania striker Florin Andone's 69th-minute strike - his first goal in English soccer - clinching victory.

Aaron Mooy of Huddersfield Town takes a free kick
There was also a nice all-Aussie piece of play just before the break, as Ryan made a good save to deny a well-taken Mooy free kick.

It was Brighton's first win in four league matches and lifted the south-coast team into 11th place.

    Local Partners