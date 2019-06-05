Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Socceroos could come up against Brazil and Argentina at the 2020 Copa America. Picture: Getty Images
The Socceroos could come up against Brazil and Argentina at the 2020 Copa America. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Invitation to 2020 Copa America looms for Socceroos

by Fox Sports
5th Jun 2019 10:50 AM

THE Socceroos will reportedly compete at the 2020 Copa America in Colombia and Argentina.

Globo Esporte reportS Australia and Qatar have been invited to play in the tournament alongside 10 South American teams, including powerhouses Brazil and Argentina.

"Qatar, which will also participate in the 2019 edition of the tournament, has been confirmed since April," the report reads.

"The other vacancy was set this week. After negotiating with China, which was given as a favourite, Conmebol invited Australia.

"The invitation to Australia and Qatar to compete for the 2020 America Cup reinforces the ties between Conmebol and the Asian Football Confederation."

Twelve teams are divided into two groups of six at the tournament, with the top four advancing to the quarter-finals.

More Stories

Show More
argentina asian football confederation brazil copa america qatar socceroos
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Sparks fly as parties disagree on strategy for cheaper power

    premium_icon Sparks fly as parties disagree on strategy for cheaper power

    Politics COSTS should drop, but local LNP politicians said that Bundaberg needs more than Ergon to supply electricity.

    • 5th Jun 2019 12:59 PM
    Middle aged drug user moves back in with dad

    premium_icon Middle aged drug user moves back in with dad

    Crime 40-year-old takes steps to better life

    Bus stop to be repaired months after crash

    premium_icon Bus stop to be repaired months after crash

    Council News Fix due by the end of the month