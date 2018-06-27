Socceroos are coming to Bundaberg

WE'RE COMING: Former Socceroos players Jade North (left) and Archie Thompson will be in Bundaberg later this week.

WE'RE COMING: Former Socceroos players Jade North (left) and Archie Thompson will be in Bundaberg later this week. DAN HIMBRECHTS

FOOTBALL: Two record-breaking Socceroos will be in the Rum City later this week to teach juniors about the game.

Former A-League stars Jade North and Archie Thompson will hold a clinic at The Waves Sports Ground tomorrow for juniors between the ages of 8 and 14.

The duo will teach attacking and defensive skills and shooting and dribbling skills as well as improving on first touches of the ball when gaining possession.

The pair has made more than 90 appearances for the Socceroos.

North made 41 appearances for the national team during his career and became the first indigenous Australian to captain the side.

Thompson played for the team on 54 occasions and scored a world-record 13 goals in one game against American Samoa in 2001.

Juniors will have the chance to ask both players about their careers and go into the draw for giveaways during the clinic.

The clinic is on between 4pm and 7pm and costs $90.

Families can get $10 off if two siblings are involved.

To register head to https://bit.ly/2K7UwDb.

While they're in the region, the duo will also attend a function to be held at the Sails Function Room at The Waves Sports Club on Friday.

The meet and greet features a question and answer session, with tickets $40 each.

They include food and two drink tickets.

You must book for the event with no tickets available at the door.

To book, phone The Waves Sports Club on 4152 1531 by the close of business today.