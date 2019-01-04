Soccer clubs pledge to honour former A-league boss

THE national football community has been rocked by the death of one of their own, pledging to honour him during his old team's weekend game.

Former Brisbane Roar A-league boss Mark Kingsman died suddenly while jet skiing on the Gold Coast on Wednesday.

The Hope Island man, 54, who was also the CEO for East Coast Car Rentals, fell from his jet ski at South Stradbroke Island, possibly suffering a medical episode.

Former Brisbane Roar managing director Mark Kingsman. Photo: Paul Smith Photography.

Close friends and former Socceroos Craig Moore and Danny Tiatto were with him at the time and performed CPR, however he could not be revived.

A minute's silence on Sunday will pay tribute to his life at the start of the Brisbane Roar clash with Perth Glory at Suncorp Stadium, while players from his former side will don black armbands as a mark of respect.

There has been a wide outpouring of grief from coaches, managing directors and soccer tragics from across the country, thanking him for his enthusiasm for the world game.

Mr Kingsman was the Roar's managing director for 14 months before being controversially sacked by the club in October 2017.

Yesterday the team offered its condolences and prayers to family and friends.

The Glory's CEO Tony Pignata said he was "very shocked and saddened" to hear about his friend's death, while fan groups described the news as "distressing".

"Words alone simply cannot describe our sadness. Mark opened many doors for the Roar Supporters Federation and was extremely supportive and helpful in getting us started just over 2 years ago. Goodbye friend," an RSF spokesman said.

On the Gold Coast Mr Kingsman forged a respected career and long friendships within the Legends Football Club where he was both a player and the president of the club over the years.

He was fondly remembered as a good character for a beer and a chat who could always be counted on for raffle prizes and extra support even after he left to join the Roar.

Current Legends president Anthony Farr described Mr Kingsman as a "leading light" for the club who had been considering a comeback to the field next season.

"He was a dedicated family man and had incredible business acumen … Mark's drive and his willingness to take on criticism, whatever he set his mind to, he was tremendously successful," Mr Farr said.

Mr Kingsman leaves behind a wife and daughter who are both "overwhelmed" with the outpouring of support, according to close friends.