Where your car is most likely to be stolen

CAR thefts have spiked nearly 50 per cent in Queensland over the past four years, new figures reveal, as the State Government moves to rejoin a national vehicle theft reduction body.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Police Minister Mark Ryan will sign Queensland back on to the National Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council, reversing a decision made by the Newman Government.

The move comes after Queensland recorded the biggest spike in vehicle thefts across the nation in 2018, contributing to a nearly 50 per cent rise in total vehicle thefts since 2014.

Latest NMVTRC figures revealed that Queensland vehicle thefts rose 12 per cent last year, with Victoria and South Australia the only other states to record an increase.

Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Logan were the top three local government areas for vehicle thefts nationally.

SCROLL DOWN FOR LATEST HOTSPOTS

Holden Commodores and Toyota Hilux models were the most popular target for thieves in Queensland.

RACQ head of technical and safety policy Steve Spalding said the peak motoring body had been urging the Queensland Government to rejoin the NMVTRC as it had a proven record of reducing vehicle crime, which cost the state $131 million last year.

"When we left we were very concerned that we would see this problem come to light further down the track, whether it was after a few years or longer," Mr Spalding said.

Queensland is the only state not in the council, which collects vehicle theft data from all state governments and runs youth offender programs.

Police Minister Mark Ryan announced that police would enter a partnership with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to deliver the expected $206,000 to rejoin the council.

"I thank QFES commissioner Katarina Carroll for the vital role she played in making this happen," he said.

Where cars are being stolen from

2018 2017 % change

Brisbane City 2,682 2,472 8.5

Gold Coast 1,910 1,689 13.1

Logan 1,343 1,099 22.2

Moreton Bay 980 822 19.2

Townsville 717 689 4.1

Cairns 582 732 -20.5

Sunshine Coast 565 483 17

Ipswich 541 523 3.4

Toowoomba 485 334 45.2

Mackay 341 323 5.6

Top motor vehicle theft targets in QLD, 2018

2017 2018

Holden Commodore VE 187 221

Toyota Hilux 132 177

Holden Commodore VY 100 135

Ford Falcon BA 117 127

Nissan Navara D40 100 119

Toyota Hilux 1998_2004 86 109

Holden Commodore VF 102 106

Toyota Hilux 2012_15 80 103

Holden Commodore VZ 70 102

Ford Ranger PX 44 91

Mazda 3 BK 93 89

Holden Commodore VX 96 88

Toyota Corolla ZRE182R 67 87

Mazda 3 BL 70 86

Nissan Pulsar N15 43 83

Ford Falcon FG 70 80

Holden Captiva CG 73 78

Holden Commodore VT 78 77

Mitsubishi Lancer CJ 65 76

Nissan Patrol Ute GU 47 76