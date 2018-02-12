Menu
Avocado prices finally set to drop in Queensland

Avocado prices are finally dropping after soaring to record highs in 2017. Picture: Liam Kidston
by JILL POULSEN

QUEENSLANDERS love their avos but after weeks of paying top dollar for the fruit, demand is finally dropping off.

A shortage of avocados in Australia and New Zealand has pushed prices through the roof - shops have been selling them for up to $8 each.

Franny Powell, 20 of Figtree Pocket, loves avocados on toast. Picture: Liam Kidston
Some cafes and restaurants in the southeast have been forced to decrease portion sizes or take it off the menu.

But relief is in sight, said Fruit and vegetable market ­reporting service Ausmarket.

"Shepards (variety) are now coming into season … and then we expect to see prices come back," general manager Jon Brewer said.

Waitress Ang Lane with smashed avo on toast at The Single Guys cafe, Kenmore. Picture: Liam Kidston
The harvesting of north Queensland avocados is due to begin this month.

Mr Brewer said the fruit and vegetable market worked on supply and demand but said quality also played a role.

"They can hit a price point where people say 'no, I'm not going to pay that' and demand will drop right off," he said.

"Avocados have become a very popular product line over the last few years and there are a lot more farmers producing them so production is high but demand generally supersedes supply."

In the month of January Queenslanders spent $8 million on avocados.

Avocado lover Franny Powell has missed the fruit.

"I have avocado on toast for breakfast most days," she said. "But I draw the line at paying more than $4 for an avocado."

