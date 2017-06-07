Soar high at Moncrieff with tribute to Eagles

The Best of The Eagles show is coming to Bundy.

TAKE it easy at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre tomorrow night when The Best of the Eagles delivers the band's stand-out hits.

The Eagles are one of rock's greatest and the tribute concert will relive some of their favourites including, Desperado, Take it to the Limits, Heartache Tonight and the best-seller Hotel California.

The band sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won six Grammy Awards, had six number one albums and five number one singles.

The Best of the Eagles has played to sold-out shows from coast to coast and performed to more 10,000 fans last year alone, with people calling the show "entertaining” and "brilliant”.

The show runs for two hours from 8pm.

Adults are $40, pensioners $55 and groups of eight or more $55.

To book your ticket, go to www.moncrieff-bundaberg.

com.au and follow the links.