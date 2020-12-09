Soapy Bundaberg business bubbling along nicely

BUSINESS is bubbling away nicely for Bundaberg's Jo Goodwin.

The local mum started her own business - Zalicious Scents - two years ago.

It was a case of one door closing and another opening. Ms Goodwin loved buying wax melts at a local Balinese import store, but when it closed down, she had to think what to do next.

It was then she decided she'd have a go at making her own, and the rest, as they say, is history.

BATH TIME: Some of the items in the Zalicious Scents range.

"I had never done anything like that before," Ms Goodwin said as she prepares for a busy lead-up to Christmas.

When the NewsMail caught up with Jo and partner Trevor a year ago, they were supplying to one store.

They're now having to turn away orders as supplies for their toiletries take up every spare space in their home.

Ms Goodwin says their business has grown tenfold, with about six wholesalers on their books and a dining table in their home that can no longer be used for dining.

"We get an awful lot of orders that go all over Australia," she said.

"We're quite surprised we're doing very well."

Jo and daughter Zahlee love selling their products.

Their product range includes sugar scrubs, whipped soaps, bath bombs, body gelato, soy wax melts and reed diffusers.

It's all hands on deck when it comes to making enough product to keep up with demand.

"It generally takes three of us six weeks to get enough product up and ready to go for a pop-up stall and that's with us constantly making them," Ms Goodwin said.

"Now it takes over our linen cupboards, bedroom cupboards, everything has been taken over by this business."

Even daughter Zahlee, 6, helps out with sales.

With 50 different fragrances on offer, Ms Goodwin said lavender, as well as lemongrass and lime, were big hits with adults.

The monkey farts range, which has a tropical fragrance, is popular with kids.

Customers are so satisfied with the products that words spread fast.

"They're so excited, they tell everybody," Ms Goodwin said.

"It's really cool to know we're just a small little place in Bundaberg."

Ms Goodwin says as interest grows, their range will grow too, with products including shower steamers, lip scrubs and balms and shampoo and conditioner bars all on the cards.

Ms Goodwin said people were often surprised to find out at pop-up stalls that the products were local.

Zalicious Scents was also nominated for a small business award and helps out cancer charities with products.

To find out more, check out their range at Nature's Emporium or look them up on Facebook.