So who are the best sporting stars to have come from Bundy?

SPORT: When it comes to sport the Rum City delivers in relation to producing those that make it to the top.

For more than 100 years the Bundaberg region has produced success at national and international level.

In some respects it has also shaped some sports into what they have become today.

That's why picking a top 25 of the greatest athletes to come from Bundy has been tough.

But here we go, this is the list of what the NewsMail and I believe have been the best from the region.

It follows from the Queensland top 100 that has been a feature in the paper this week.

Before we reveal the list, which is below, I thought I'd explain how the list came about.

The list has been compiled by Shane Jones with the help of staff members in the NewsMail office.

We have scoured online, record books, and our publication the Bundaberg Hall of Fame, to create an initial list.

The list was then reduced to the final 25.

Those that succeeded and won overseas have been featured highly with those household names of the city also recognised.

We've also recognised those that were pioneers in their sport.

So here is the list of Bundy's best 25 sporting greats.

Let the arguments begin.

25. Daph Geddes

Daph and Ron Geddes with their grandchildren.

A pioneer for the sport of netball, Geddes was an accomplished player and a selector for Queensland and Australia.

She also helped create the Nippers program for children in Bundy and across the state and helped the sport thrive.

The previous netball courts at Kendalls Flat are named in her honour.

24. Ray Reynolds

Ray Reynolds in the practice nets during the 1957 season. Contributed

Bundy's second most successful cricketer behind Don Tallon.

Reynolds played for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield in the 1950s and 1960s and was unlucky not to play test cricket.

He also had a successful career in England before retiring at 27.

Reynolds was also a team selector and manager for Queensland from 1979 to 1985.

23. Tracey Oliver

Paralympic swimmer Tracey Proctor contributed

Oliver (nee Proctor) was a successful Paralympian swimmer that won medals at two games in 1992 and 1996.

She won silver in the S7 50m freestyle in Atlanta after claiming bronze four years earlier in Barcelona.

Oliver had a short career in the sport, retiring at the age of 21 after the games in 1996.

She then became a teacher.

22. Emma Zielke

Emma Zielke. Brisbane Lions

Zielke created history last year by becoming the first ever captain of the Brisbane women's AFL team.

She has since led the team to two successive grand finals, losing both by less than a kick.

The 30-year-old has also won three Queensland women's AFL titles and was one of the players that formed the Coorparoo women's club, who she plays for now.

21. Josh Brillante

Sydney FC player Joshua Brillante. PAUL MILLER

Brillante is one of three Bundy players to play for the Socceroos, making his debut in 2013.

The 25-year-old has also won two A-League premierships and one A-League championship with Sydney FC after returning to Australia from a stint in Italy.

The midfielder is one of two Rum City players to make more than 100 appearances in the A-League.

20. Clinton Moore

Bundaberg's Clinton Moore. Contributed

Moore won the freestyle moto cross world title in 2015 by claiming the Red Bull X-Fighters title in Mexico City.

He has also promoted the city to the world with his famous trick, the Bundy, named after the Rum City.

Moore has also had success in one of the most famous sporting events in the world, the X-Games, and recently competed in Sydney.

19. Felise Kaufusi

Felise Kaufusi DARREN ENGLAND

Kaufusi has done it all in league and he is only 26.

He won the NRL premiership last year with Melbourne and represented Queensland, Tonga and Australia.

Kaufusi is one of the leading players in the competition at the moment and his about to enter the prime time of his career over the next few years.

18. Chantel Wolfenden

Swimmer Chantel Wolfenden. JOE CASTRO

The paralympian was the star of the 2004 Athens event, claiming gold in the 400m freestyle in S7 class and claiming five other medals at the Paralympics.

She was Australia's most successful swimmer and retired before the Beijing games in 2008.

Wolfenden was awarded with an Order of Australia medal for her performances.

17. Clint Bolton

Bundaberg product Clint Bolton. Hamish Blair/Getty Images

He also made more than 400 appearances in Australian competitions and is a Socceroo.

He's currently involved in the Team 11 Victoria bid, which is aiming to get into the A-League.

16. Frank Donnelly

Frank Donnelly. Scottie Simmonds BUN141112SQU2

Bundy's best ever squash player reached world number two at one stage of his career as he played on the professional circuit for almost a decade in the 1970s and 1980s.

He also won the 1979 Australian, New Zealand and Spanish singles titles in the amateur era.

Donnelly was also a successful coach in the sport.

15. Michelle Pearson

Local Australia Olympian Michelle Pearson and Cr Jack Dempsey announcing Bundy's place in the Queen's Baton route. Mikayla Haupt

One of only two athletes from Bundaberg to win a medal at an Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

Pearson won bronze in swimming in the 200m individual medley at the Los Angeles 1984 games before winning gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh. Pearson is now a teacher at Norville State School.

14. Antonio Kaufusi

Antonio Kaufusi. Mike Knott BUN170118KAUFUSI6

Kaufusi was the first Bundy league player to play for two countries, representing Australia and later Tonga.

He also represented Queensland and played over 200 NRL games for four clubs.

Kaufusi is currently the coach of The Waves in the Bundaberg Rugby League and guided them to this year's A-grade title.

13. Rheed McCracken

Rheed McCracken. Australian Paralympic Committee

The sky is the limit for the 21-year-old Paralympian.

He's won four medals at the past two Paralympic games including silver in London and Rio in his pet event, the 100m in the T34 class.

McCracken is also the world record holder in the event, breaking the mark twice in Switzerland this year and last year. He aims to compete in Tokyo games in 2020.

12. Emma Sheers

Four-times world champion Emma Sheers. Contributed

The Bundy water skier was the first ever Australian woman to win the jumps world title in 1999 before adding another title in 2003.

She also claimed the slalom titles in 2001 and 2003.

Sheers was the best in her sport and was named in the Queensland sport hall of fame in 2017 for her achievements.

11. Mick Bolewski

Mick Bolewski. Contributed

He was one of the first Bundy players to ever play for the Kangaroos in league after playing union early.

He became the first overseas player to play more than 100 games for English club Leigh in competition.

Bolewski was a pioneer in the sport alongside his three other brothers with one of them, Henry, also playing for Australia.

10. Mitch Langerak

Mitchell Langerak Mark Evans

The former The Waves junior is Bundy's most capped Socceroo with eight caps and he could extend that before he retires.

He is also the only Rum City player who has won an overseas title with a German Cup, two Bundesliga titles and a Bundesliga 2 title with his clubs Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart.

He is currently playing in Japan.

9. Jim Quaite

Bundaberg's Jim Quaite. Contributed

Hockey Queensland wouldn't be what it is now without Bundy's Jim Quaite.

He helped form the peak body and set up the State Hockey Centre as he became president. The formation led to a Maroons dominance in the sport. Quaite was also a state player and coach and guided Cities to 16 straight titles in the 1960s and 1970s.

8. Les Kiss

Les Kiss.

Kiss has not only forged a successful career in league but he has done the same in union. Kiss represented Australia and Queensland during his time at the North Sydney Bears. After retiring he then coached some of the biggest teams in union including the NSW Waratahs and test teams Ireland and South Africa. He is currently coaching in England.

7. Bill Heidke

Bill Heidke. Contributed

Heidke will always have a special place in Bundy history as the first player to captain the Kangaroos.

He played four matches for his country and captained just once.

Heidke was also the first Bundy player to represent Australia alongside Mick Bolewski.

He also represented the Maroons four times in his career.

6. Michelle Steele

G-FORCE: Michelle Steele. Facebook

The Bundy speed demon excelled in not one or two sports but an incredible three.

Steele was the first female to compete for Australia in skeleton at the Winter Olympics in 2006.

She was also a level nine gymnast and a surf lifesaver.

Steele finished fourth at the national titles in women's beach flags before she changed sports.

5. Allan Davis

Allan Davis celebrates with his father, Greg. JOE CASTRO

Davis is one of only a handful of Bundy athletes to claim gold at the Commonwealth Games, winning the men's road race in 2010.

He also won bronze in 2006 at the Melbourne games.

Davis also conquered the world, competing at the Tour De France, Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a Espana.

He finished second in stages in the Italy and Spain event and finished fifth in the points classification at the end of the 2005 Le Tour.

Davis' biggest success came in 2009 when he won the Tour Down Under, becoming the first and only Bundy rider to achieve the feat.

He is currently living overseas and is the director of current women's professional team Wiggle High5.

The Bundy rider also won bronze in the road race in the 2010 world titles.

Davis rode for seven professional teams during his career that lasted more than a decade.

4. Troy Elder

Troy Elder. Grant Treeby

Elder is the only Bundy sporting athlete to win gold at the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.

He achieved the feat for the Kookaburras at the 2004 Athens Olympics and the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games.

Elder also won bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, scoring a hat trick in the final.

A talented striker he was also part of one of the most successful Queensland teams that claimed four titles in five years from 2003 to 2007 in the Australian Hockey League.

He recently retired from the Blades team after breaking the record for the most appearances for his state.

Elder was also successful overseas, forging a career in the Netherlands.

Elder played his junior hockey for the All Blacks in Bundaberg and played for the Bulimba Bulls in Brisbane after retiring from Australia.

He regularly comes to Bundaberg to run a clinic at the start of the season.

Elder was born in Bunbury but grew up in the Rum City.

3. Rosemary Lassig

Rosemary Lluka (nee Lassig), left, with Australian swimming great Dawn Fraser before the 1960 Rome Olympics, at which they combined for a medley relay silver medal. Contributed

Lassig was Bundy's best swimmer and was unlucky not to win gold at the Olympics during her career.

The talented swimmer became the first Queenslander to break a world record, breaking the 110 yards breaststroke mark in 1960.

She became the first and more than likely only person in history to set the time in Bundy with a swim of 1.21.22.

Lassig's performance qualified her for the 1960 Olympics in Rome but she was unable to compete in her pet event as it wasn't an event at the games.

She competed in the 200m breaststroke and the 4x100m medley relay, in which she claimed silver.

Her career ended not long after at the age of 19 with Lassig not able to fully fund herself to make a living out of swimming.

Lassig moved to Brisbane after the Rome Olympics before moving to Sydney in the 1980s.

That is where she lived until her death last year on November 1 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

She was 76.

2. Don Tallon

Don Tallon. Tallon family album

Tallon was not only Bundy's best cricketer, he was one of the world's best.

The wicketkeeper made his debut for Queensland in 1933 before finally getting a call-up to the Australian team in 1946.

Tallon played 21 tests and was part of the Invincibles side that toured England in 1948 and remained unbeaten.

His performance during that tour led Wisden, one of the most respected cricket magazines, to name him as one of their five players of the year.

Tallon retired from Australia and Queensland duty in 1953.

He made two half centuries during his career for Australia with a highest score of 92 against England.

Tallon remained in Bundaberg after his career ended, helping his brother to run a corner store.

The wicket-keeper lived in the Rum City until his death in 1984 at the age of 68.

He was listed at number 98 in the Queensland top 100 that was released this week.

The Tallon Bridge, that runs over the Burnett River, was named in his honour when it was built in 1995.

1. Mal Meninga

Mal Meninga is, according the NewsMail, the number one sports star from Bundy. DARREN ENGLAND

Mal Meninga is recognised as one of the best 13 Australian players to ever play the game of rugby league when he was named an immortal this year.

Now he's classified as Bundaberg's number one, according to the NewsMail.

The Bundaberg-born player was one of the best to play the game, representing Queensland and Australia, leading both sides to glory.

He made 32 appearances for Queensland during a 16-year career for the Maroons but his best was yet to come for Australia.

Meninga is the only player to represent Australia in four Kangaroos tours and captain two of them.

He also scored the most points and goals for Australia at the time when he retired.

At club land, he led Canberra and Souths to titles in the ARL and Brisbane competitions.

He then coached Queensland to a record eight straight State of Origin titles before guiding Australia to last year's World Cup.

Meninga is still the coach and has recently joined the Gold Coast Titans as a coaching director.

He has achieved everything in the game of rugby league and to us he is a worthy number one in the countdown.