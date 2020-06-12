‘So unfair’: Heartbreak for dad killed on son’s birthday

The heartbroken wife of a man killed on his son’s birthday says life was going to be “so good” until a tragic multi-car crash tore them apart.

The heartbroken wife of a man killed on his son’s birthday says life was going to be “so good” until a tragic multi-car crash tore them apart.

RAMSAY Wells had just celebrated his son's birthday and moved house when he was killed in a multi-car crash in Logan on Sunday.

"We were in the process of moving down to the Gold Coast," said his devastated wife, Linda.

"Life was going to be so good."

It was his son Challenge's 24th birthday, but Mr Wells, 54, had to return to Waterford West from the family's new Biggera Waters home to pack and head back to Dysart Monday morning.

Affectionately dubbed "Rambo," he was one of two men who lost their lives in a three-car smash about 3.30pm at the intersection of Fletcher and Logan River Roads in Bethania, south of Brisbane.

Linda and Ramsay Wells had started Rambo Productions. Picture: Linda Wells

The father-of-three was pronounced dead at the scene, a week and a half before his oldest son, Maverick, turns 27.

Meadowbrook man Tupuna Neti Matai Rongo, 37, from an upturned blue Holden Astra, died a few hours later in the Princess Alexandra Hospital, while a man and a woman in their 60s were taken to the Logan Hospital in stable condition.

A business manager for Queensland Mines Rescue Service (QMRS) for almost 10 years, friends and family described Mr Wells as an ideas man, an entrepreneur, a safety advocate and a good mate.

Mrs Wells said she met her husband when she was just 16.

Mr Wells died in this horrific double fatal at Logan.

"We've been married for 28 years, but he'd want me to point out that I've known him for 36 years," she said.

"He likes helping people. If you wanted to ask any question about anything he was very knowledgeable about anything.

"He was definitely about safety and helping people."

Mrs Wells said her husband recently stopped to help someone who had crashed, somewhere between Brisbane and Dysart, until police and a helicopter arrived.

"He was always doing things like that," she said.

She said he loved being in his kids' life, and even took daughter Aurora, 20, and her friends out for her 19th birthday.

Ramsay Wells (middle) with daughter, Aurora, wife Linda and sons Challenge and Maverick during a family holiday. Picture: Linda Wells

Although his real name was Michael Edward Wells, Mrs Wells said people started calling him Ramsay after a popular Australian television show when he was about 18.

"At the time, he was working at Lone Pine (Koala Sanctuary) and studying to be a vet nurse," she said.

"There was a TV show called 'Young Ramsay,' which was a vet on TV.

"They would even put 'Ramsay' on his pay-packet, because you would still get handed a pay-packet back in those days."

In recent years, the couple started a production company called Rambo Productions and have already released a web series called "Relationshi*."

They were in the middle of working on a television series written by Mrs Wells when the crash happened.

"My husband has been supporting me in this production. I can ask him things like 'if we have a smoke machine, how is it going to impact the drone if it's flying over,' and he'd know things like that," she said.

"It was going to be so good.

"We had all these plans. It's so unfair."

Ramsay Wells, 54, was killed in a multi-car crash in Logan on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Ramboproductions.com.au

Simon Lever, 54, of Rockhampton, said he had known Mr Wells since he worked for the Fire Rescue Safety Australia, prior to QMRS.

"Ramsay Wells was one of those people that you loved for many reasons and he always had a yarn or a joke up his sleeve," he said.

"He was very outgoing and could talk to anyone at any level. People always took a shine to him, as he's a very likeable person."

Mr Lever credits Mr Wells with encouraging him to start his own business, and for coming up with the name.

One of the cars at the scene.

"Ramsay was the catalyst of me starting CROSS Asia Pacific Pty Ltd back in 2014. He saw what l could do in changing the way people looked at safety holistically in the workplace," he said.

"He was a great bloke… he has spent most of his life teaching people about roadside rescue. When you see the fireys pull up and get the equipment out to cut someone out of a car, that's the type of equipment Rambo used to sell and train people on (years ago)."

Mrs Wells said her husband was full of charisma and exuberance.

"That's what we're going to miss, that energy," she said.

The Police Forensic Crash Unit and officers from the Department of Transport and Main Roads are investigating the crash.

Originally published as 'So unfair': Heartbreak for dad killed on son's birthday